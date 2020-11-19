Top row, left to right: Nathon Dowling, Jazavyis Morrow, Jaxon Spence, Brantley Strong, Javeion Salters Jabosic Prox, Kobe Brown, and Myles Robinson

Bottom row: Derek Lyons, Matthew Ventura, Leo Flores, Dionte Seaton, Josiah Wrenn, DeBryson Collier, Troy Holiness, and DA Russell. Not pictured is Kaydyn Baker.

The team coaches are Don Sanders, Dionte Seaton, and Rodney Smith.