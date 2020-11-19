Last week, a football team named the Cowboys qualified for the Super Bowl. No, it wasn’t the NFL Dallas Cowboys—it was the Kaufman County Cowboys.
Last Saturday, in a highly anticipated playoff game, the Kaufman County Cowboys defeated a team from Royse City by a count of 26-12 to clinch their spot in the youth first-grade Super Bowl. This marks the first time in the three-year history of the Kaufman County Cowboys organization that one of their teams has made it to the Super Bowl. This team is coached by Don Sanders, Dionte Seaton, and Rodney Smith. Congratulations to this team and their coaches for this fantastic achievement. The Super Bowl game between the Kaufman County Cowboys and the Terrell Tigers is scheduled to be played on Saturday, Nov. 21 in Caddo Mills.
These Kaufman County Cowboys are a first-grade flag football team that currently competes in the two-year-old Premiere Lakes Sports League. The Kaufman County Cowboys compete against teams from Terrell, Royse City, Forney, Wills Point, Rockwall, Rowlett, Sunnyvale, and Greenville.
The Kaufman County Cowboys organization actually had three of their teams make to the playoffs last Saturday. Also, their cheer teams won some hardware as well. Their pep squad and first/second grade cheer teams placed second overall while their third-sixth grade cheer team came in third in their respective competitions. Also, the drill team placed first in their competition last year. So, in a short time, this organization has experienced a lot of success indeed.
The cheer team is sponsored by Mercado Torito and Taqueria in Kaufman, which also is sponsoring this year's banquet.
The Kaufman County Cowboys organization was started three years ago by Don Sanders and his wife Tanguria in an effort to give affordable sports to every child that wants to play. The fees are lower that most organizations because they want every child to play and not have to worry if the family can afford it. This organization is still small, but they were able to open up registration to families in Scurry due to the fact that they had to cancel their seasons due Covid concerns. This organization has definitely left their mark on Kaufman County youth sports.
The board members for the Kaufman County Cowboys organization are Don Sanders, Tanguria Sanders, J’Nia Fletcher, Brandon Klein, Kevin Brown, LaToya Brown, Latisha Burns, and Marquise Hodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.