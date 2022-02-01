Eva Lou Evans was born April 1, 1950 in Peeltown Texas to George and Nona Garrett. Lou was seventh of nine children. Lou was a beloved wife, sister, mother, nana and friend to all. Eva Lou passed away on Tuesday January 25, 2022 with her family and best friend by her side.
Lou is survived by her husband Don, daughter Carrie Carney and husband Shane, and son Van Evans. Grandchildren: Colby Carney and wife Toni, Maddison, Gage, and Rainey Carney. Great Grand Zaydyn Randall. Sisters: Betty Warrenburg, Vicki Sanders and husband Mark, and sister Cindy Adams, brother-in-law Jerry Evans and Robin, sister in laws Sandra Goodwill and Dale, and Kathy Pietzsch and Gary and numerous nieces and nephews extended family and friends.
Lou was preceded in death by her parents George and Nona Garrett, siblings Joe, Roy, Thirza, Bob and Frank, in-laws B Allen and Margaret Evans, brother-in-laws Bill and Mike Evans.
Lou began her career at Presbyterian Hospital of Kaufman February 1978. She pursued a degree in nursing earning her RN BSN. She was a much loved Labor and Delivery nurse. She touched many lives in Kaufman County. Lou was revered by her colleagues. She ended her nursing career at the Kaufman ISD as a special populations nurse. Nursing was her passion.
Lou never met a stranger and had a heart of gold. Her Faith was strong throughout her life. She and Don loved spending time together. Another one of her passions in life was her family. She loved her grandchildren and kids beyond immensely.
