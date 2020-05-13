More than 120 ballots were cast in this year’s Best of the Best contest sponsored by the Kaufman Herald, and the results are in a special section inside this week’s edition.
This year, readers had more than 100 categories in which to cast votes. New categories included Best Nonprofit, which went to The Center; and Craft, Cork and Keg won in the new category of Beer and Wine Bar. Also new this year were Customer Service categories.
In the automobile category, Paul Murrey Ford swept the awards, winning New Auto Dealer and Used Auto Dealer, and Josh Greene was named best Vehicle Salesperson.
In the popular restaurant categories, My Love’s Diner received awards for Best Restaurant Customer Service and Best Chicken Fried Steak. A big winner was HotRodz Diner in Crandall, which took the awards for Best Restaurant, Breakfast and Steak, and Rita Eggleston was voted Best Waitress. Especially for You Tearoom won Best Desserts and Best Gift Shop. La Pradera was voted Best Mexican Food and Best Tamales.
American National Bank of Texas was voted Best Financial Institution, and employees swept the categories of Financial Institution Manager, Bank Teller, and Loan Officer.
Accurate Air was named best A/C-Heating Company, Hydrangea House was voted Best Florist, and Elsie Halbert Real Estate won the category of Real Estate Office, and Collett Halbert-Ricks is Best Real Estate Agent.
For Brashear Family Medical, Dr. Ben Brashear was voted Best Family Physician, and Crystal Lucas was voted Best Nurse Practitioner. Kaufman Family Dentistry swept the dental categories.
Tiger Roofing was named Best Roofing Company and Best Remodeling Service.
Motor Parts + was voted Best Auto Parts Store and Best Customer Service. The votes for Best Home Healthcare Agency went to Your Health Team.
“We thank everyone who voted for Best of the Best, and the many businesses who purchased ads thanking their customers,” said Melanie Mazur, publisher of the Kaufman Herald. “Our staff thinks this is a great way to encourage readers to shop local as businesses start re-opening across Texas.” All winners will receive a certificate from the Herald. The winner of the $50 gift card, which will be drawn from all of the votes cast, will be announced next week.
A complete list of winners is in the Herald’s special Best of the Best section, and is online at www.kaufmanherald.com.
