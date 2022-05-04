Elizabeth O’Donnell
For KISD School Board
“The reason I am running is I love kids. I grew up in Kaufman my whole life...Community means a lot to me, I was raised if you want a good community, you’ve got to put into your community. I think it’s important for us to invest into our kids. I also think we’ve all heard ‘college is not for everybody’, but what does that mean and what are we doing to serve that term purpose? Meaning are we putting into those programs for culinary, military readiness, and etc., making sure we have those tools and those resources for those students. Listening to our teachers to make sure they have the resources they need.”
Billy Robinson
For KISD School Board
“I’m running for school-board because I believe that I can contribute to the school-board. The school board is an organization that is accountable to the community to hold the administration and the school district accountable to both educate but do it fiscally responsibly. I would feel like I answer to the community and the people that elected me to hear what they have to say about what the school is doing or not doing. It is all about educating kids but I think it goes beyond that. I think it goes into helping parents educate their kids. I think the first and foremost responsibility for education is on the parent and the school should be their assistant in that process.”
Laura Duran
For KISD School Board
“Now that I’m done with all the schooling, I’m ready to do something else that has to do with giving back. I like the education system. I really like the idea of being a part of the board. I think I would represent a big part of the community. I’m very comfortable with working with a group and speaking up and doing it professionally. I think I would bring diversity and commitment and I think that’s what it takes.”
Casey Townsend
For KISD School Board
“I’ve attended every school in Kaufman ISD from Monday Elementary up to the high school. My background in real estate and finance with the Phillips construction going on and the growth going on alongside budget is easy to understand to be a part of the school board. My wife is a teacher and my mom is a retired teacher so it always interested me. It’s an important job to be a school board member/it effects the future and the present.”
Byron Gregg
For KISD School Board
“I was born and raised here, never left here and never will. I’ve been on the school board a long time and I’m trying to stay on it. Experience is worth a lot. I’ve hired four superintendents and done more than one bond. I’m trying to stay on to help the school go forward as we go into the future because growth is on its way. I’m trying to be proactive, not reactive.”
Dean Winters
For KISD School Board
“One of the reasons I’m running is I want to help not just the students, but the parents help the students because of the large language barrier.”
Christine Borders
For KISD School Board
“I have served on the Kaufman ISD school-board for 11 years, I have lived here since 1993. I am passionate about education for all with a goal of encouraging each of our children to become life long learners. Education is a great equalizer helping all reach greater heights. I am looking forward to future growth and it’s important to have experienced leaders overseeing our school system.”
Ashlea Longnecker
For Kaufman City Council
“Part of the reason I want to run is because I have seen what lack of growth and lack of being open minded can do to a town like Crandall. When the Cotton Gin burned down everything kind of dried up. But, I’ve also seen what can happen to a town if you grow too quickly without future planning and infrastructure, like Forney. I want to keep the small-town small in a sense, but also I know that there are a lot of businesses here, small and more corporate, that benefit from growth and the commerce that comes in to a town.”
Lisa Parker
For Kaufman City Council
“This is why I am running: I love this town. I don’t have an agenda other than to help the town and the people of this city. I am not a Kaufmanite, but I’m an adopted Kaufmanite. I work for Kaufman ISD as a school teacher at Nash Elementary, I work on the Keep Kaufman Beautiful Board, I’ve been on the EDC, and I’m a soccer coach. I want to continue to help and I think being on city council is the way to do it.”
Marshall Park
For Kaufman City Council
“I have lived in Kaufman since 1987. I’ve been the president of the chamber, Lions Club, and many more. I’m really big on planning, I have been on the planning and zoning board for five years. If you don’t plan, you are going to screw up the growth that is coming.”
Quatro Borders
For Kaufman City Council
“I’m a fourth generation Kaufmanite and I work for the family business here in town, approaching our 80th year here. When I’m not driving a fuel truck or an oil truck I’m out pursuing development opportunities for the company. I feel that experience blends well to the city and the rapid growth we are about to experience. I feel it is important that if I was to get on the city council to shape and mold the growth by investing in the infrastructure that is required to make it happen.”
Bobbie Willoughby
For Kaufman City Council
“I want to run for city council because I believe that all the officials, departments and employees should be held accountable for their actions, whether it’s their job duties while on the job. I believe that one of the reasons why is you see everyday things and wonder ‘why isn’t that being taking care of?’ Animal control is a huge passion of mine. I am accountable; you talk and I listen. Everybody is important to me.”
Charles Gillenwater
For Kaufman City Council
“I’ve served on the city council in the past for about 13 years. Prior to that, I was on planning and zoning, and I currently serve on the economic development board. I work as a risk manager for a much larger city. I have experience with working with developers and some that are interested in coming to Kaufman, so I have that to bring to the council as well.”
