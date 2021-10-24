The Friends of Kaufman Country Veterans Park are looking for $15 donations for wreaths to hang around the Veterans Memorial Park on National Wreaths Across America Day; the goal is to purchase and hang 200 balsam wreaths across the park. The wreaths will be hung on National Wreaths Across America Day at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18.
Those who would like to volunteer to help hang the wreaths are welcome to volunteer in assisting the Friends of the Veterans Memorial Park.
If interested in donating money for wreaths, visit The Friends of Kaufman Country Veterans Park Facebook page. The deadline for wreath donations is due by the end of November. The Friends are a 501 (c)3; donations are eligible to use for tax deductible.
For any questions or additional information, contact Jody Deller, Location Coordinator of Wreaths Across America for The Friends of the Veterans Memorial, at jodyinkemp@reagan.com or Robert Hunter, Veterans Service Officer for Kaufman County as well as the Site Coordinator for the Wreaths Across America organization at rhunter@kaufmancounty.net.
