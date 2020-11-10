It was a great day to be a Kaufman Lion indeed. On Nov. 10, the state ranked Kaufman Lion girls cross country team finished second overall at the Class 4A Region II Meet. By finishing in the top three of the overall standings, the Lions earned a trip to the UIL State Cross Country Meet as a team.
On the boys' team, Edwin Rivera, who finished 14th overall in a time of 16:38, qualified for the state meet as an individual runner.
The regional meet was run Tuesday on a cool and breezy morning with a mixture of misting rain thrown in for good measure. But, that did not bother the Lions. They came into this meet looking extremely focused and ready to go.
Individually, the top finishers today for the Lions in this two-mile race were senior Ellie Galan (eighth overall in a time of 12:01), senior Alondra Campa (ninth overall in a time of 12:11), sophomore Joselyne Sanchez (19th overall in a time of 12:39), freshman Barbara Ruiz (21st overall in a time of 12:45), and senior Jaira Garcia (23rd overall in a time of 12:49). Other varsity runners on this day for the Lady Lions were junior Sloan Wilson (34th in a time of 13:13), and sophomore Madison Thurston (61st in a time of 13:45).
Note: There were 16 complete teams plus individuals and 125 total girl runners in this race. The Lions' team score on this day was 63 points. The other teams that qualified to the State Meet on this day from Region II were state ranked Celina (first with 48 points), and state ranked Life Waxahachie High School (third with 85 points).
In the Class 4A Region II varsity boys’ division, the Kaufman Lions finished sixth overall as a team with a score of 151 points—just 17 small points away from third place. First, the top three teams from the standings at the regional meet qualify to the State Meet. Then, the top 10 individual finishers at the regional meet not on a State Meet qualifying team also earn a ticket to the State Meet in Round Rock. With his 14th place finish overall, Rivera finished high enough to make it to State.
Other varsity runners on the day for the Kaufman boys were junior Yahir Flores (24th in a time of 17:13), sophomore James Rayas (43rd in a time of 17:54), junior Adan Gutierrez (45th in a time of 17:56), sophomore Edward Rivera (69th in a time of 18:30), junior Alexis Carreron (79th in a time of 18:50), and senior Luis Aldana (101st in a time of 19:21).
Head Coach Denver Stone said this year's girls are the 20th team in 14 years that he has taken to the State Cross Country Meet. Of those 20 teams, nine are girls teams and 11 are boys teams.
In the boys' race, 16 complete teams plus individuals in this three- mile race. Overall, there were 128 total boy runners in this race. The three teams that qualified to the State Meet on this day from Region II were Melissa (1st with 60 points), Kilgore (2nd with 94 points, and Longview Spring Hill (third with 134 points).
Again, congratulations to Coach Stone, Assistant Coach Angela Dees, and these Kaufman cross country teams for their outstanding performances today.
The Class 4A varsity girls race at the State Cross Country Meet is scheduled to be run at 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 24 in Round Rock. The Class 4A varsity boys’ race at the State Cross Country Meet is slated to take place at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 24.
