The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kaufman County has increased to 37, with three more cases confirmed in the Forney-Mesquite area and one more in the Terrell area, according to Kaufman County Emergency Management. One case has been confirmed in a child between the ages of one and nine years old. Of the confirmed cases, 23 are male and 14 are female. No new cases were reported on April 16.
The Kaufman Independent School District said Gov. Greg Abbott announced today that Texas schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year, with continued virtual in-home instruction. The final day of school in Kaufman is May 20.
