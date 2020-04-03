The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased to nine in Kaufman County, as of April 4, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
This number increased from five, after discovering two cases in the Forney area, one in the Scurry area, and one in the Wills Point area. Updates will continue as more information becomes available.
