Brandon J. Humphrey passed away suddenly on November 22, 2021 at the age of 33. Survived by his fiancé Katie, of Kemp TX, his mother Tammy Shiells of Canada and his father Rodney Humphrey.
Lovingly remembered by his daughter Alexandria Humphrey and his son Wade Humphrey, along with his sisters and brother, nieces and nephews.
Brandon loved fishing, working on anything in the garage, but most of all he loved spending time with his babies. He will be greatly missed. His memorial will be held at Telico Church on Saturday, December 4 at 2:00 p.m. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.