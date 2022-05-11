The Kaufman Lions baseball team now calls themselves bi-district champions for the second straight season after they won their 2022 bi-district playoff series over the Van Vandals by a count of two games to one. This playoff series was played on May 6 through May 7 at Tyler’s Mike Carter Field and Crandall High School respectively.
Thanks to a dramatic last at bat two-RBI single to right field by Raul Garcia, Kaufman was able to get the exciting walk off series clinching victory in the deciding third game. The Lions are moving on in the playoffs! Kaufman will now play Kilgore High School in a best of three area round playoff series.
Here is the area playoff series schedule versus Kilgore High School:
Game one: Thursday, May 12 at Crandall High School. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
Game two: Friday, May 13 at Kilgore’s Driller Park. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
Game three (if needed): Friday May 13 at Kilgore’s Driller Park. This game is set to start 30 minutes after the completion of Game two.
With this bi-district playoff series victory, Kaufman’s overall record stands at 19-14.
The results of the games in this series were as follows:
Game one: Van 7, Kaufman 2.
Game two: Kaufman 9, Van 1.
Game three: Kaufman 6, Van 5.
In game one of this series, Kaufman jumped out in front 1-0 in the top of the first inning thanks to an RBI sacrifice fly to left field by Kevin Soto.
However, Van would respond back with a seven run second inning to take command of the game. From there, the Vandals coasted home for the victory.
Kaufman did push across one final run in the game via an RBI single to center field by Tysen McCune in the top of the third inning.
In game two, Kaufman came out focused and determined. The Lions scored one run in the first inning, two in the second, and six in the third to win the game in a decisive rout.
RBIs for the Lions in the game were produced by Jordan Nalls (RBI single to center field in the first inning and an RBI bases loaded walk in the third inning), Garcia (RBI groundout in the second inning), Levi Gardner (RBI single to right field in the third inning), and Cody Dickinson (RBI single to center field in the third inning). Also, Kaufman scored two additional runs on wild pitches in the second and third innings. Finally, the Lions scored two more runs on an error in the third inning.
On the mound, Garcia was the winning pitcher in the game as he worked five plus innings while surrendering no runs on zero hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
In game three, Kaufman took an early 2-0 lead with single runs in the first and second innings. These runs came home via an RBI single to right field by McCune and an RBI double to center field by Landon Tucker.
The score would stay at 2-0 until the top of the fifth inning. That is when Van plated a run via an RBI bases loaded walk to make the score 2-1 in favor of Kaufman.
Kaufman would add to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning as they scored one run via an RBI fielder’s choice ground out by Jansen Wheat and another run due to a dropped third strike passed ball by the catcher. After five full innings, Kaufman led 4-1.
However, in the top of the sixth inning Van fought back to score two runs which made it 4-3 in favor of Kaufman. The runs came home for the Vandals via an RBI groundout and an RBI single to left field.
Going into the top of the seventh and final inning, Kaufman led 4-3. But, some But, some shaky bull pen issues by the Lions helped Van take the lead at 5-4. However, Kaufman would have the final say in this game and the series. They refused to lose as consecutive walks by Soto and Jake Skellenger and a bunt single by McCune loaded the bases with no outs. Then, one out later, Garcia provided the memorable game winning and series clinching walk off hit.
