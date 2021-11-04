Judith Eloise (Musgrave) Janicek, Age 80 of Kaufman, Tx.
Judith, known as Judy or Nanny, was a gentle, God-fearing woman who loved the Lord.
She was born in Dallas on August 3, 1941, to A.C. and Judith (Bang) Musgrave. Judith grew up in Pleasant Grove, she moved to Kaufman her Senior year. As a graduate of Kaufman HS class of 1959, she stayed close to home and near her family farm.
She worked for Terrell State Hospital for a few years. Then she found where she belonged at Kaufman Presbyterian Hospital, where she was for many years and retired from. Her servant heart didn't stop there. She spent most of the last 15 years volunteering at Kaufman Hospital and Sunflower Park. She never missed a service within her control at her home church, Country Bible Church.
Judith is preceded in death by her parents A.C. and Judith (Bang) Musgrave and sisters Joyce and Betty.
Those left with her cherished memories include Brother A.C and wife Mary; Daughter Caroline and husband Wes; Sons Jeffery and wife Tammy, and James. Grandchildren Jamie, Jonathan, Will, Justin and wife Ashley, Keri and husband Colton, Haven and husband Anthony and Hollie and wife Ashley. 10 great grandkids, several nieces and nephews, and countless community members. The family will celebrate the life of Judith on November 6, 2021 at Country Bible Church in Kaufman starting at 10:30am.
Arrangements were under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.