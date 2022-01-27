Kaufman Civic Center site for Pfizer vaccinations
The event will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kaufman Civic Center located at 607 E Fair St, Kaufman, TX. The clinic will be a Pfizer clinic open to adults and children five years old and up and will be administered by a DSHS medical team. First, second, and booster vaccines can be given at this site. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (817) 264-4931.
As you seek other locations throughout Kaufman County to get your COVID-19 vaccination, check the county website regularly to see locations. If any organizations or workplaces would like to host a vaccination clinic on site, contact Texas Health Hospital, Kaufman, at 972-932-5250 or the Terrell Fire Department at 972-551‑6651 to set one up.
The Terrell Fire Department is administering vaccinations every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Terrell Fire Department administration offices at 152 9th Street in Terrell. Vaccines are available for those 12 and up. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is preferred to eliminate the wait. To register, visit https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/g1P1md.
Other locations:
Brookshire’s Pharmacy-Schedule Online
Kaufman location: 2235 S. Washington Street. 972-932-3815
Vaccine: Moderna
Vaccine hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Terrell location: 1400 W. Moore Ave. (972) 563-3390
Vaccine: Moderna
Forney location: 427 Pinson Rd. (972) 564-0244
Vaccine: Moderna and Pfizer
CVS Pharmacy-Schedule Online
Kaufman location: 102 E. Mulberry
Vaccine: Moderna
Terrell location: 1870 W. Moore Ave.
Vaccine: Moderna
Forney location: 775 E. Hwy 80
Vaccine: Moderna
Rockwall location: 1220 Horizon Rd.
Vaccine: Pfizer
Kemp Family Pharmacy
Kemp location: 1224 W. Elm Street. (903) 498-8523
Vaccine: Johnson and Johnson/ Moderna
Carevide
2600 Commerce Way, Kaufman
(972) 750-3177
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vaccine: Moderna & Pfizer
Call pharmacy for vaccine type available and appointment.
Kaufman County encourages organizations, schools, neighborhood associations, and businesses to host on-site vaccination clinics. Simply contact the Terrell Fire Department at (972) 551-6651, the Texas Health Resources in Kaufman at 972-932-7200, or the State Vaccination Team at 844-90-TEXAS to set up a clinic.
For questions, call the Kaufman County recorded COVID Line at (469) 376-4191 for information. Leave a message and someone will return the call to answer any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.