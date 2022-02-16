Jackie Loy Wilson Sr, 81, of Kaufman, Texas went home to be with Our Lord and Savior on January 31, 2022. He passed away peacefully at home with his daughter by his side.
Jackie was the second child of twins born on April 24, 1940 to Hensley Leon Wilson and Lila Marcelle Parker - Wilson in Wills Point, Texas where he grew up and graduated from Wills Point High in 1958.
Jackie loved his country with all his heart and soul so on August 31, 1959, Jackie enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served until his honorable discharge on August 30, 1965. During this time, he met and fell in love with Janet Greenlee of Kaufman, Texas. They married on April 5, 1963, spent 23 years together and had two children, Beverly & Jackie Jr. Being a kind and dependable father was of the utmost importance to Jackie and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving and taking care of his family.
After being honorably discharged for the United States Army, Jackie went to work for Ben E. Keith Beers where he retired after 30 plus years and then went to work for Andrew's Distributing for 15 years. During this time he made numerous friends that became like family to him. He was an inspiration to all that knew him.
Jackie loved his job but outside of work Jackie enjoyed playing baseball, fishing, hunting and training bird dogs for hunting. Later on in his life, he was introduced to karaoke which became his all time favorite hobby. Jackie loved to sing and always invited everyone to come along and join in.
Jackie is preceded in death by his grandson, Stephen Matthew Acevedo; Great Grandson, Caiden Joseph Hernandez; his brother, Marshall Don Wilson; Parents and Grand-Parents.
Jackie is survived by his daughter, Beverly Ann Wilson of Kaufman; son, Jackie Loy Wilson Jr.; twin brother, Coy Wilson of Canton; sister, Nita Sue Hardin of Buffalo; 3 granddaughters, Casie J. Acevedo, Ashley Wilson & Jacqlynn Wilson; 2 grandsons, Christian Joseph Russell Acevedo and Cody Jack Wilson; 2 Great Granddaughters, Natalia Annalea Hernandez & Bristol RaeAnne Hernandez; 2 Great Grandsons, Kevin Jordan Hernandez & Alexander Reign Hernandez; many nieces, nephews and numerous friends and loved ones.
Jackie was a tireless and selfless man that always had a smile on his face. His indomitable spirit encouraged his family and friends to persist in the face of many struggles. Jackie loved his God, his country, his family and friends. It was often said, he never met a stranger. Jackie was loved and respected by many. He was a good man and our Daddy will be greatly missed by so many but he will never be forgotten.
