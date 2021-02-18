On Feb. 9, in their regular season finale, the Scurry-Rosser varsity boys basketball team rolled past Rice High School by a count of 66-33.
With this victory, the Wildcats improved to 16-7 overall and 10-4 in District 18-3A play, secruing the second-place position in the final District 18-3A standings. The four playoff teams in varsity boys’ basketball from District 18-3A this season are Malakoff High School, Scurry-Rosser, Eustace, and Blooming Grove.
With their regular season officially wrapped up, the Wildcats will now turn their attention to the playoffs. Their bi-district playoff opponent is already set.
In the bi-district playoff round, Scurry-Rosser will face off against Riesel High School. The game is scheduled to be played on Friday, Feb. 19 at Corsicana High School. The starting tip off time is set for 6 p.m. Riesel High School finished in third place in District 17-3A this season. Riesel, Texas is located near Waco.
As for the Rice game, Scurry-Rosser built up a 34-22 lead by half time. Then, inthe second half, the Wildcats kept the pressure on as they outscored Rice 32-11 to easily secure this victory.
A balanced scoring attack for Scurry-Rosser played a key role in this victory over Rice High School. The Wildcats had seven different players score points in this game. Those players were Christian Lopez (19 points and six rebounds), Terrell Blanton (15 points and six rebounds), Jaxon Jonas (15 points and five steals), Garrett Hill (six points and six assists), Cagle Peavy (six points and five rebounds), Bryce Chambers (three points and five rebounds), and Kayden Bradshaw (two points).
