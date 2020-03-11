The 2019 Kaufman County Fair & Junior Livestock Show was a success again this year, featuring many talented youth and adults from throughout the county.
The fair is open to all residents of Kaufman County and those who attend school in the county. This year’s county fair entries included everything from quilts and canned goods to potted plants and pictures.
Overall champion exhibitors this year in each age group for artwork are adult - Natalie Ramsey of Forney, with her grand champion award winning acrylic painting, and Bill Jones of Forney with his award-winning India ink drawing. Senior - Marianna Santana, of Scurry-Rosser High School with her beautiful floral grand champion Watercolor, and reserve champion Laryn LaMonte, of North Forney High School with her detailed pencil drawing. Intermediate – Karalyn Meyers of Terrell with her striking caricature grand champion India ink drawing and Case Goforth of Kaufman’s Monday Elementary with his reserve champion replica of Spider Man. Junior - Ruby Pedroza of Kaufman Monday Elementary with her grand champion breath-taking mountain range pencil drawing and reserve champion Madelyn Owens of Crandall with her fun colorful acrylic painting. Child - Emma Burks of Kemp Primary with her exceptional grand champion acrylic painting, and Victoric Valleza of Kaufman Helen Edwards Early Childhood School with her impressive reserve champion scratch art drawing.
Handmade Items overall champions this year are Adult- Ron Norvell of Scurry with his handmade grand champion wooden toys and Pandora Bonner of Kemp with her beautiful reserve champion neck scarf. Senior - Denise Gamino of Kemp High School, for her magical grand champion sculpted fairy lamp, and David Maxwell of Scurry with his whimsical reserve champion weaved elf suit. Intermediate - Lauren Rogers of Terrell Herman Furlough, with her lovely grand champion recycled planter box and Eli Stecher of Terrell from the County Liners 4-H Club for his reserve champion handmade nativity scene. Junior - Cassidy Daily of Kemp from the County Liners 4-H Club with her adorable grand champion crochet infant bunny lovey blanket and Elizabeth Bradicich-Shelton of Kaufman with her beautiful reserve champion weaved wall hanging. Child - Zack Kelly of Kaufman Christian School with his awesome grand champion dragon model and Charely Jones with her glorious reserve champion string art cross.
Photography overall champions this year are Adult - Natalie Ramsey of Forney with an astonishing grand champion lake view and her striking reserve champion theme door photograph of a blue door. Senior - Jacob Crawford of Forney from the 4-H Shooting Sports Club with his detailed grand champion details and macro photograph of a dragonfly and Emily Matthews of Kaufman High School with her glorious reserve champion morning sunrise photograph. Intermediate – Trinity Crews of Scurry-Rosser High School with her grand champion photo of a majestic red cardinal and Michael Ragsdale of Kemp 4-H Club, with his reserve champion photograph of his friend showing his lamb. Junior – Maddox Henderson of the Kemp 4-H Club, with his vibrant grand champion photograph of a field of bluebonnets and Emily Daily of Kemp from the County Liners 4-H Club with her cute reserve champion domestic animal photograph of her longhorn calf.
Foods overall champions this year are Senior - Michelle Maldonado, Andrea Garcia, and Deiej Galindo-Soto of Kemp High School with their delectable grand champion flan cake and Harlee Murrah of Kaufman High School with her mouthwatering buttermilk chess pie. Intermediate - Kimberly Beckendorf of Kaufman Junior High School with her scrumptious grand champion lemon scratch cake, and Abigail Giromini of Kaufman with her delicious reserve champion yeast bread. Junior - Maddox Henderson of the Kemp 4-H club with his decadent grand champion sopapilla cheesecake. Child - Esther Giromini of Kaufman with her delicious grand champion vegan cookies.
Horticulture overall champion Senior- Maggie Sue Spencer of Kaufman High School, with her beautiful grand champion recycled baby carriage non-edible container garden.
