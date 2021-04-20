A jury found Ross Scott guilty of murder on Tuesday in the 2018 slaying of Henry Snider Jr., a man who had been staying at his home for the evening.
The trial started on April 19, with Scott's statements made to sheriff's deputies and his then-girlfriend taking center stage.
“This blood is mine...”
Detective Robert McGee read aloud to the jury the words of Scott from his notes taken the night of Feb. 18, 2018. At the time of the murder, McGee was working as the supervisor for Kaufman County Sheriffs Office in the crime scene division.
Detective McGee was the third of four witnesses brought in front of a Kaufman County jury on April 19 to begin deciding Scott’s fate. The detective spent his time on the stand breaking down the blood spatter and castoff that were shown in crime scene photos taken the night of the incident. Most of the photos were based in the kitchen of Scott’s home. The kitchen is where one witness testified that Scott kept a paddle that was reportedly made by Scott for his ex-wife, a teacher.
That eventually blood-stained paddle may have aided in the killing of Henry Snider Jr.
Snider was a homeless man who had arrived at Scott's home that evening. State prosecutors said Scott and Snider argued, then Scott killed him.
Dr. Jessica Dwyer from Dallas County Medical Examiners and UT Southwestern Medical Center described in detail the injuries suffered by Snider Jr. These injuries included multiple contusions and lacerations to his face, a skull fracture, and a broken vertebra. She answered the prosecution and defense’s questions about what may have caused said injuries and concluded that Snider had most likely died from blunt force trauma.
During Dwyer’s testimony, Judge Shelton Gibbs was forced to pause the trial for a short period due to a member of the jury losing consciousness. The juror recovered after some fast advice from Dwyer and help from officers inside the courtroom. It was eventually decided the juror needed further medical attention and he left the courtroom. A stand-by jury member took over and the trial continued after a short break, but not before Judge Gibbs stressed the importance of this trial. Gibbs asked that if any of the other members of the jury were not feeling well, they should inform the court.
After the recess, Scott’s self-proclaimed “on-again off-again” partner, Wendy Oliver, took the stand. She claims to have known Scott since 2013 and had been living with Scott during the time of the alleged murder. She stated that Scott had previously taken in another homeless man. Oliver said Scott’s relationship with this previous individual was “very weird,” recalling that they would stay in a trailer on Scott’s property into the early morning hours and it strained her relationship with him. After that situation ended, she was frustrated when Scott decided to take in Snider Jr. She claims to have left Scott’s home to stay with a friend before the incident happened, but returned later that night to find Ross Anthony Scott covered in blood sitting in front if his home.
“I killed him…” Scott said, according to Oliver.
Oliver said that Scott told her Snider had attacked him, poked him in the chest repeatedly with his finger and then tried to choke him before Scott hit him.
Oliver claims that Scott put his hands on her face and said, “You know I love you, right?”
She then told the jury that in that moment she feared he was going to kill her too. Oliver said she made up an excuse to go back to her car and immediately locked the doors and called 911 as she fled Scott’s property.
Neighbors attending the trial said they were shocked to learn of Scott's arrest on murder charges. He had moved to Scurry in the 1980s and graduated from Scurry-Rosser High School in 1990.
The jury found Scott guilty on Tuesday afternoon. Sentencing was set to take place at 8:30 a.m. on April 21.
Herald Publisher Amy Fowler contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.