Family: Parents Chris and Stephanie Ewing, brother Garrett.
Sports you play: Softball.
Favorite high school sports memory: When we had to rake the water off the softball field but we ended up making a slip and slide. And we had to lay on the concrete to dry off because our parents wouldn’t let us get in the car.
Plans after high school: I’m going to attend East Texas Baptist University to play softball and study nursing, with a minor in psychology.
Who are your role models? Pretty much my whole family because through my softball journey they have always encouraged me and push me to be better.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why? Coach Forsman because she has been an excellent role model and has taught me how to be a college athlete and what to expect when I go to ETBU. Coach Kenneth and Coach Keith from my select team because not only are they my coaches but they are my friends. They always make me laugh but reinforce excellence and show me what it takes to be a successful athlete. They also helped me to understand the game, to have no fear and be 100% at all times.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In 10 years I see myself being a RN and working in the hospital. While also pursuing my master degree so I have the opportunity to be a nurse practitioner.
What will you miss most about high school sports? The thing I will miss the most about high softball is definitely my teammates. We never have a dull moment, someone is always cracking a joke. I will also miss giving Avery a shoulder bump every time we take the field or when we go up to bat. And Kenzie always double tapping my glove before every batter. I will miss all of the ridiculous nicknames and handshakes we have for everyone on the team. I’ll miss racing down the the field honking at each other to get the best parking spot. I will also miss each practice competing with “Tank” to see who can hit the most home runs. These four years have meant so much to me and I’m sorry our season has been cut short.
I have loved every second of playing with y’all and being a Scurry-Rosser Ladycat. #9 signing off!
