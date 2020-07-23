Knowing that teachers will have a challenging situation at school this fall, Stephanie Frosch of Forney had an interesting idea.
What if local folks, or businesses or groups, just got to know a teacher this year to provide encouragement and some supplies for the classroom?
Originally, she was hoping to get sponsors for 100 educators on a group facebook page she started, Adopt a Teacher (Kaufman County, TX)
As of July 19, the page already has found sponsors for 248 teachers, partial sponsorships for another 87, and there are 124 more teachers who are awaiting “adoption” from one or two sponsors. Two sponsors are sought for each teacher.
The program is open to any teacher in Kaufman County.
Teachers can post an information sheet with information about their classroom and requests for gift cards or supplies. Already, teachers are posting photos of the supplies they have received, along with thank yous to the people who adopted them.
“Together, our community can support, uplift and encourage the educators of Kaufman County as they face the challenges of the 2020-21 school year,” reads a notice on the Facebook page.
There are 2,300 Facebook users who have joined the page, and more are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.