Funeral service for Ida Catherine Dishinger, age 76, of Kaufman, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday January 18th, 2022, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Kaufman, Texas. Interment will follow the service at Kaufman City Cemetery. A Rosary Service will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Monday January 17th, 2022, at Anderson Clayton Funeral Home in Kaufman, Texas. Ida Catherine Dishinger passed away January 12th, 2022.
Ida was born on September 21st, 1945, to Albert Joseph Gray and Ida Elizabeth (Hill) Gray in Chaptico, Maryland. She married William H. Dishinger Jr. on November 30th, 1963. Ida was a Healthcare Bookkeeper and enjoyed going to church. In her free time Ida liked to gamble, sit in her rocking chair on the front porch, and shop. She was a people person and loved the company of her dog Babygirl.
Ida Catherine Dishinger is survived by her siblings Marrion and husband Gail Murdock of Maryland, Barbara Ferguson of Pennsylvania, Albert Gray and wife Betty Ann of Maryland, and Rita and husband Jack Murphy of Maryland, Judy and husband Charlie Frank of Maryland, Michael Gray and wife Debbie of Maryland, Elaine and husband John Joy of Maryland, Glenda and husband Wayne Mast of Maryland, and Maureen and husband Timmy Abel of Maryland; children Barbi and husband Elton Hynson Jr. of Alvarado, Texas, Debbie and husband Bob Ridlehuber of Waco, Texas, and son Billy Dishinger of Alvarado, Texas; grandchildren Mandi Dishinger of Alvarado, Texas, Ashley Thrasher of Plano, Texas, Shannon Thrasher of Grand Prairie, Texas, Elton Hynson III and wife Megan of Arlington, Texas, Haylei Dishinger of Denton, Texas, Maygen Dishinger of Forney, Texas, Kaitlyn Dishinger of Alabama, and William Dishinger IV of Alabama; great-grandchildren Caine Hynson and wife Stephanie of Crowley, Texas, Alexis Baggett of Arlington, Texas, Natalie Garcia of Alvarado, Texas, Andrew Harrell of Plano, Texas, Christian Dishinger of Alvarado, Texas, Ryder Hynson of Arlington, Texas, Aiden Harrell of Plano, Texas, Rayne Hynson of Arlington, Texas, Mackenzie Hynson of Arlington, Texas, Morgan Hynson of Arlington, Texas, Kayden Briggs of Forney, Texas, Waylon Hynson of Arlington, Texas; great-great-grandchildren Yadii Hynson of Arlington, Texas, Lorenzo Hynson of Crowley, Texas, Elijah Hynson of Crowley, Texas, and one on the way; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends. Ida is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Ida Elizabeth (Hill) Gray, and her husband William H. Dishinger Jr.
