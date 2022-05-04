Mrs. Emma Will Glenn Coy was born on November 5, 1918, to the parentage of Linnie Bell Daughtery and William McKinley Glenn Sr. She passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband: Eugene Coy, one brother: William Glenn Jr., and two sisters: Zella Mae Booker and Fannie Lee Holmes.
She grew up in Kaufman where she attended Pyle High School. After graduation in 1939, she worked for several families here in Kaufman. On June 20, 1940 she married her high school sweetheart, Eugene Coy, Sr. They celebrated 70 years of marriage on June 20, 2010, followed by his death on September 3, 2010. She loved her some Gene Coy, and didn’t mind telling the world.
Mrs. Emma Will worked at Pyle High School (where Country Bible Church is now) as the cook in the morning and the librarian in the afternoon. After integration, she worked at the Kaufman Elementary School as a librarian and aide for a total of 29 years. She loved kids and many come and say they remember her reading Clifford the Big Red Dog.
Mrs. Emma Will was a member of the Mt. Arie Baptist Church for over 80 years. She served in many areas of the church. Some are: Program director, announcing clerk, kitchen committee, and choir member. She had a beautiful soprano voice and loved to sing. She led two songs on the Rural Federation of Choirs Album and the songs were: We Shall Walk Through the Valley In Peace, and Send Me Lord.
She was honored in the 2005 Kaufman Hall of Fame class of 1939. She was honored for never ending support of the athletes of Pyle High School. She cooked for the athletes, mended uniforms, and counseled them as if they were her own sons. She loved football and was the loudest cheerleader at the game. She and Mr. Gene attended many games at Pyle and at Kaufman High School for many years after her retirement in 1993. Ms. Coy stated: “Pyle High School gave me a great foundation.”
Mrs. Emma Will Coy lived a very fruitful life of 103 years touching many children’s lives that grew into adults. She was a giver and a helper to all. She loved her family, friends, church, and most of all the Lord. To God Be the Glory.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory six children: James Coy (Carrie), Eugene Coy, Jr. (Irene), both of Dallas, TX, Glenn Coy Sr. (Carolyn), of Kaufman, TX, Beverly Bernard of Leander, TX, Martin Coy and Jacqueline Coy both of Kaufman TX, over 30 grandchildren; great and great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
