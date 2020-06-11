An Agave Americana, also known as a century plant, is blooming at a resident's home in Kaufman. The plant gets its nickname from its slow life cycle, which takes up to 30 years to complete. After a varying period of time, usually somewhere between 10 to 30 years, the large agave plant will sprout an extraordinarily tall, branched stalk from its center. Yellow flowers blossom from the end of each branch before the plant ultimately dies. All is not lost, however, as the plant leaves several offspring below its base that can mature, repeating the process.
While we did not have an appropriate measuring device on hand, we did have Robert Lopez, who did a fantastic job standing next to it. Rob is about 5’11, and this plant is approximately four Roberts tall. Therefore, we estimate this plant stalk to be about 23.6 feet tall.
