Natalya Morales and Laney Sanders were the stars of the Kaufman Lions tennis team on July 8 at a summer tournament hosted by Lindale High School. This tournament was part of the East Texas Tennis Circuit’s summer schedule.
Morales and Sanders teamed up to win the girls doubles division at this Lindale tournament. They brought home gold medals from the tournament despite having to battle against tough competition and sizzling hot temperatures.
The next tournaments on the East Texas Tennis Circuit’s summer schedule are set to be hosted by Hallsville High School on July 15, Tyler Legacy High School on July 15, and Anna High School on July 16.
