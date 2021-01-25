Charles Brownlow, the man convicted for the murder of five people in October of 2013, is no longer eligible for the death penalty under new Court of Criminal Appeals standards.
On Oct. 28, 2013, Brownlow murdered five people. At his punishment trial, Brownlow argued he was intellectually disabled, constitutionally protecting him from the death penalty. The jury rejected Brownlow’s argument and sentenced him to death.
After Brownlow’s sentence, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Texas law regarding the conviction. This changed the standard for determining if a person is intellectually disabled. The Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed Brownlow’s guilt, but due to the new standard, Brownlow’s death sentence was reversed. According to the Kaufman County Criminal District Attorney’s release, the Criminal District Attorney has determined that under the new standard, Brownlow is, in fact, considered intellectually disabled. Brownlow is now constitutionally protected from the death penalty, which he and his attorney requested years ago.
Brownlow’s sentence is now life in prison without possibility of parole.
“Although Charles Brownlow will not receive the death penalty due to his intellectual disability, our citizens are protected from future danger from Brownlow,” stated Kaufman County Criminal District Attorney Erleigh Wiley.
Brownlow is currently serving his sentence at Texas Department of Criminal Justice Polunsky Unit in Livingston.
