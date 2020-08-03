A suspect wanted for the alleged shooting of 37-year-old Chad Jobe on Aug. 1 remains at large, according to a press release issued by the Terrell Police Department.
The shooting occurred in the 300 block of West Newton Street, inflicting multiple gunshot wounds upon Jobe, who was flown to Parkland Hospital for surgery. Though Jobe was conscious upon leaving the scene, Parkland Hospital’s last update indicated that he is in critical condition.
Terell police identified the alleged shooter as 38-year-old Michael Roy Sanders Jr., of Terrell. Sanders is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact the department at (469) 474-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.