Ramirez birthday

On Tuesday, friends of Jordan Ramirez paraded down Houston Street to wish him a happy 28th birthday. About eight cars made up the impromptu display. Birthday parades are growing in popularity as social distancing and bans on gatherings of more than 10 people mean that traditional parties have to be postponed for now. Happy birthday, Jordan! 

Tags

