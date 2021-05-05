The Scurry Rosser Future Farmers of America Parents and Friends held their annual fundraiser to raise donations to purchase the animals the students raise and show at the Kaufman County Livestock Show, and also to fund scholarships for local seniors. This year's event was on April 17, and the scholarship recipient is Triniti Corder. The group of hard-working FFA students gathered at the event, where they volunteer their time. Corder received her scholarship from Rodney Richmond, president of the group.

