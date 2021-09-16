Vickie Ann Pemberton Reites, 71 of Crandall, TX went to be with the Lord on
September 11, 2021. She was born on August 17, 1950 to Luther and Jeanie Pemberton
in Dallas, TX. Vickie was married to Richard T. Reites on July 15, 1977 in Dallas,
TX. Vickie lived in Crandall where she was retired from a career in sales. She had a
love for shopping, decorating, and was known for having a very giving personality.
She loved spending time with family, especially her grandkids. Vickie also enjoyed
watching sports and was a huge New Orleans Saints fan. Vickie will be remembered for
her strong faith in Jesus Christ, her love for family, making memories, her amazing
hugs, and her beautiful singing voice. Vickie was preceded in death by her parents
Luther Eugene Pemberton and Wilma Jean Monroe Pemberton, husband Richard T. Reites,
daughters Lindee Carol Davis and Jenine Braswell-Loonan, son-in-law Scott Baker and
grandson Scott Baker, Jr. Those left to cherish her memory are her brother Michael
R. Herzog; sisters Lois F. Hamby, Sharron Tucker, Judy Pemberton and Sondra Bailes (Ken); sons James
Michael Kadleck (Will Cowart), Richard J. Reites, and son-in-law Skip Loonan;
daughters Deborah Suzanne Baker, Lisa Eastland (David), and Lori Baker;
grandchildren Dana Fulton (Frank), Billy Rountree (Bailey), Jessica Robertson
(David), Jenna Baker, Michael Cowart-Kadleck, Gabriella Cowart-Kadleck, Rhonda
Reites, Holly Anderson (Anson), Jed Reites, Scotty Braswell (ChiAnn), Bobby Braswell
(Jessica), Carissa Baker, Jessica Eastland, Travis Eastland; great-grand children
Emma Jeane Fulton, Adalynn Fulton, Tyson Rountree, Mason Rountree, Paislee Rountree,
Wesson Rountree, Savanna Reites, Kyra Reites, Caitlin Woolley, Charlotte Reites,
Caylee Reites, Kason Anderson, Bella Anderson, Jenny Grantham, Rhett Braswell,
Tenley Braswell, Hunter Braswell; great-great grandson Waylon Woody; also numerous
extended family and friends who will miss her dearly. The family has scheduled a
visitation service on Friday, September 17th, at Parker-Ashworth from 6-8pm, funeral
service at 9:30 Saturday, September 18th at the funeral home with interment
following at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Seagoville.
