The Center and the Kaufman County Homeless Coalition are hosting a fall carnival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 at The Center located at 400 S. Terrell Hwy.
There will be free lunch, giveaways, games, and prizes. For more information, contact Lori Iles at lori@kaufmancountyhomelesscoalition.org or call at (972) 932-8866.
