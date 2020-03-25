Kaufman County now has two confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.
“As of 6:30 pm on March 24, 2020 there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 Virus in Kaufman County," the county wrote on its website and social media. "More information will be provided as made available.”
The locations of the two patients has not been announced.
