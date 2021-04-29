Herald reader likes Capital Highlights, public notices
To the editor,
Thank you for the column on Texas legislature – bills and all! That’s helping me be better informed. You have made our paper so much better!
I’m wondering about our Taco Bell and hope your reporter can do an article on that. Thanks for reporting on city park improvements, as well as the information about public notices - I enjoy reading them!
Happy reader,
Marches Eskridge
Kaufman
