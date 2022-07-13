Wildfire Season is upon us and Kaufman County has already had several large fires.
In an effort to be proactive, the Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management maintains a list of “mobility impaired” people with their address and location should an area need to be evacuated for wildfire or any other reason.
If you, a family member or a neighbor need and/or want to be added to the KCOEM’s list, contact their office at oem@kaufmancounty.net or call (469) 376-4163. This will ensure the office knows where to send the appropriate resources to continue keeping everyone safe.
