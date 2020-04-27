The Gentle Zoo in Forney has set up a GoFundMe drive to help feed the 85 animals in its care. Due to the shelter-in-place order in Kaufman County, owner Rod Deisler cannot open his doors to the public. With no revenue coming in during what is normally his busiest season, Deisler is concerned that the temporary closure might become permanent, leaving his rescued animals, which include chickens, goats, turtles, llamas, capybaras, and even a kangaroo, without a home.
Already operating on a shoestring budget prior to the pandemic, Deisler has made numerous efforts to keep his ark afloat. He has applied for $10,000 in disaster relief funds, but has not yet heard back on his application. He is minimizing utility bills and the dedicated staff have all accepted a fifty percent pay cut. Without some help, says Deisler, “We are dead in the water.”
Although the zoo is open year-round, most of their revenue comes in during the spring. During the winter months, they operate at a loss, which is usually balanced out by income generated by the annual Easter egg hunt. Due to the pandemic, however, they were unable to host this local tradition. Birthday parties and school field trips have been cancelled. They have provided some virtual field trips via Zoom, but do not charge for these events.
Deisler is hoping to open the zoo for small groups by appointment only within the next week, but making up the lost revenue looks unlikely. To find the zoo’s GoFundMe drive, check out their Facebook page, search for The Gentle Zoo on the GoFundMe website, or type in https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-gentle-zoo.
