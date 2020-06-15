STAR Transit is seeking public feedback for its Transit Service Development Plan. Staff partnered with Alliance Transportation Group to perform a comprehensive evaluation of services and to develop recommendations for potential system enhancements. A major component of this plan is the public engagement effort, and STAR Transit is committed to gathering rider input that could be used to inform plan recommendations.
“STAR Transit is working to make transit better, and we want to hear from you,” said Tommy Henricks, STAR Transit executive director. “Please take our brief survey to tell us about your experience and what you want to see from transit in the future. If you don’t currently use transit. that’s OK, we want to hear from everyone.”
The survey is open and can be accessed in the following ways:
∙ Via survey link: https://bit.ly/STRiderSurvey
∙ Website: www.STARtransit.org
∙ Social Media: (www.facebook.com/startransit)
Instagram (@startransit_official)
The digital version of the survey will remain open through this summer. In addition, STAR Transit plans to conduct on-board surveys. The agency continues to monitor health and safety conditions and will schedule when safe for passengers and staff.
For survey accommodations or to receive a paper copy, contact STAR at (877) 631-5278.
