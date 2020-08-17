As kids head back to school in masks, 2020 will be a different kind of school year for most of our children.
Even high school football, that staple of our Friday nights, is going to look weird, too, with groups of three fans sitting in a checkerboard of seats in Lions Stadium, as well as in the gymnasium.
I know these measures are needed to help prevent further spread of COVID-19, but having our kids go to school in masks is a challenge.
I know some families are ready to send their kids back to school, and actually some can’t afford to keep them at home any longer, while I can empathize with those who are opting for online and homeschool options this year.
In a world of confusing choices, we are balancing risks and the needs of our families the best we can, and hoping we’re not totally screwing everything up in the process.
I hope we can all cut teachers, school staff, bus drivers and administrators a lot of slack as the school year starts. I believe they are doing the best they can in a situation nobody has faced in our country in 100 years, since the Spanish flu infected millions worldwide.
Wear your mask, wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick.
I know I’m sounding like a broken record, but it’s the only chance we have to keep schools open this fall. If we don’t, it’s back to the shutdowns.
That’s our choice to make.
Thanks for reading.
