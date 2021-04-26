Mary Elizabeth Stinson, 79, of Kaufman passed away on April 18, 2021 at home.
Mary was born on February 18, 1942 to John and Mary Mooneyham in Palestine, TX. She graduated from Lancaster High School, and has lived in Kaufman for the past 39 years. On March 18, 1960 she married Robert Stinson in Lancaster and they spent a loving 58 years together before he passed away in 2018.
Mary worked for the Kaufman ISD as a teacher's aide for 20 years. She spent time fishing but her most enjoyed and loved time was spent with her grandkids.
Her husband Robert, parents John and Mary, brothers: John Joseph Mooneyham and Robert Lee Mooneyham; sisters: Estelle Mooneyham, Mozzlle Taylor, Minnie Fennell, Faye Watson, Leona Throneberry and Eunice Williamson preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory are son Tim Stinson and wife Charlene of Kaufman, daughters Daphne Miles and husband Robert of Mt. Pleasant, and Darlene Morgan of Kaufman, and grandchildren Thomas Miles, David Miles and wife Miranda, Amanda Jones and husband Andrew, Jeremy Stinson and wife Tiffany, Wesley Morgan, Brandon Morgan, Kimberly Stinson and husband Tyler Federico, Timmy Stinson, Jr. and Darla Maroney.
She also is survived by her great grandchildren: Elizabeth Miles, Layton Miles, Sydney Federico, Tyler Zane Federico, Bradley Jones, DylanStinson, Ryan Johnson, Robert Janeway and Juliet Janeway; brother Audie Mooneyham and wife Chloe, and numerous extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.
The family scheduled a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April, 24, at Parker-Ashworth Funeral home, starting with a gathering of friends and family at 2 p.m. and a service at 3 p.m.
