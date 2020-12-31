Billy “Bill” Hansen Ellis, 76, was born on January 2, 1944 and passed away on December 14, 2020. He was born in Kaufman, Texas and was raised by Vernon and Christine Ellis.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter-in-law, Emmy Bailey.
He leaves behind his fiancé, Nora Jordan and step-daughters Cheryl Haynes, Elizabeth Lovell, Teresa Naylor, and Shonda Hasbell along with step-grandchildren Amanda Hasbell and Tausha Jordan. He also leaves behind his daughter Emmy Ellis and her wife, LeeAnn Farris, his son, Randy Baily, his granddaughter, Hannah Gore, and his great-grandson, Maximus Gore. He is also survived by his brother, Vernon Ellis Jr. and his wife, Patsy, his sister, Patricia Bailey and her husband, Kenneth, and his sister, Dorothy Greer. There are numerous other family members and friends that will miss Bill.
He lived in Kaufman his whole life where he owned his own landscaping company and did work for numerous people in and around town. When people think of Bill, the first word that comes to mind is kind. He was full of unconditional love for all of his family and friends. He was always smiling, had a great sense of humor, and never met a stranger. He loved watching all sports, talking to friends, and playing with animals. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Graveside services for Bill were held on December 22, 2020 at 1:00PM at Morrow Chapel Cemetery located in the Ola Community.
Services were under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home of Kaufman.
