Carlus Neal Potter, age 82, of Kaufman, TX, passed away October 18, 2022. He was born August 16, 1940, in Johntown, TX, to Jimmie (Aldridge) and Howard James Potter.
A lover of the outdoors, Carlus enjoyed yardwork, tending to his bountiful garden, and woodworking. He adored spending time with his family and his dog Luke. Carlus will be deeply missed.
Carlus is survived by his sons: Terry Potter and wife Charlotte, Garry Potter, and Billy Potter and wife Jennifer; daughter: Rebecca Bass and husband Byron; grandsons: Michael Potter and wife Jessica, and Christopher Potter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Billie Corine Potter; parents; brother: Roy Potter; and sister: Teneka Sansom.
Funeral services were held 2:00pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Reflections at Rest Haven Funeral Home-Rockwall location. Interment followed in Rest Haven Memorial Park. A gathering of family and friends took place from 1:00pm to 2:00pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at The Gathering at Rest Haven Funeral Home-Rockwall location.
