Jimmy Carroll Lane, 77, passed away at his home in Caddo Mills, Texas on June 19,
2020.
Jimmy was born Aug. 18, 1942, to Virgil and Leotis Lane in Kaufman, Texas.
He grew up in Kaufman and graduated from Kaufman High School in 1960. Jimmy worked
at Braniff Airlines before becoming a patrol officer for the City of Kaufman, then a
deputy with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Department. He later found his true passion
at the Kaufman County District Attorney’s Office where he retired as Chief Investigator. Retirement did not last long, he also served as Chief of the Crandall Police Department.
Jimmy loved spending his time with his family and Josie, his little white dog. He was a
beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son Jonathan Lane and grandchildren Jacob Ledbetter and Ty Ledbetter.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Karen of Caddo Mills; daughter Wendy Davis and husband Shane of Caddo Mills, TX; brother Glynn Lane and wife Donna of Athens; sisters Linda Ballard and husband Harvey of Kaufman and Gwinda Lane of Kaufman; grandchildren Connor Ledbetter and Macey Davis; and numerous extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26, in Wilson Chapel Cemetery.
