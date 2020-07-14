Republican voters in Kaufman County will choose today between two runoff candidates for 422nd district judge, Chad Johnson and Shelton Gibbs, while Democrats will elect their candidate for the U.S. Senate.
Polls are open until 7 p.m.
On Tuesday morning, a few masked voters were entering St. Ann Catholic Church in Kaufman to cast their ballots. Masks are not required in voting locations, but they are encouraged.
The Herald will post preliminary election results tonight at www.kaufmanherald.com, and complete results will be in our July 23 edition.
