Kaufman ISD will be closed tomorrow and Wednesday.
Due to the widespread nature and severity of the storm, the state is allowing school districts to close 3 days with no instruction. So, there will be no remote instruction expectations for Tuesday and Wednesday.
KISD will be looking at the remainder of the week on Wednesday and will make a determination for the rest of the week at that time.
