Thanksgiving brings a celebration of family and thankfulness. Though many households are destined to spend their holiday with turkey and football, why not start out your morning with a family fun run that gives back to the community?
Kaufman’s second annual Turkey Trot on Nov. 24 will have participants wide awake and ready for a morning run to shred all those calories to come later in the day. With can’t-miss opportunities like vendors, grab bags, group warm-ups, and a DJ to kick it all off, Thanksgiving in Kaufman will be lively as ever. Business sponsorships also are available.
Runners looking to top a personal record can participate in the timed 5K, starting at 8 a.m. Those in search of a more relaxed morning can sign up for the one mile fun run, starting at 7:30 a.m.
All proceeds support The Center’s Relief Fund, which aims to assist local residents with living expenses. This year, organizers have set a goal to raise $25,000.
Last year, the event gathered roughly 220 members, and this year Turkey Trot organizers anticipate more than 300 runners in the race.
The community is supporting the event in multiple ways, with provided items for the grab bags and refreshments for the runners. Additionally, ARISE will host a free recovery class for participants following the run.
Registration and further details can be found at kaufmanturkeytrot.org
