Any blood donation starts with a simple question: do you feel well enough today to give blood? Blood donors are routinely screened for temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure and hemoglobin. If folks pass this mini health exam, and they have not donated blood in the last 56 days, they may donate blood. Donation is the best way a healthy person can contribute to COVID-19 preparedness both in our community and across the nation.
American National Bank is helping boost the local blood supply by hosting a drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, at 200 N. Catherine in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Carol Brittingham at (214) 863-6424.
Carter BloodCare adds that organizations with blood drives on the books should make every effort possible to keep those drives going, rather than canceling them. The Food and Drug Administration, the federal regulatory body, does not consider donating blood a social gathering. In fact, they are urging people to “turn out in force” to give blood. Carter BloodCare routinely follows FDA-regulated cleaning protocols to assure the safety of donors and has implemented stricter guidelines during this pandemic.
Community organizations can help by booking a blood drive. Email bookablooddrive@carterbloodcare.org. For information on donor eligibility and appointments, call or text (800) 366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
