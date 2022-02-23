A Kaufman County resident was contacted by phone from a person that stated they were calling from the Kaufman County DA’s Office. The caller then went on to tell this resident they had warrants out for their arrest and had to pay a percentage of bond money to stay out of jail.
Be aware that the Kaufman County DA’s Office will not contact anyone by phone for bond money, this caller is trying to scam residents out of money.
It you receive a call like this, please contact the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at (972) 932-4337 or contact the non-emergency dispatch number at (469) 376-4598.
