Sherry Ann Smith, 67, of Kaufman, TX passed away on January 30, 2022 at home. Sherry was born on January 8, 1955 to Jack and Alice Powell in Dallas, TX. She graduated from Kaufman High School in 1973. Sherry spent four years in the Navy before going back to college and becoming and respiratory therapist and then became a nurse. She was a nurse for 28 years before retiring. Sherry put much love in caring for her twin great nephews, King and Grit. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, yard work and taking trips to the coast. Sherry loved her animals, especially her dogs. She was a member of the Victory Church of Scurry. Her parents and brother Wayne Marmon preceded her in death. Those left to cherish her memory include son Bret Sanders and wife Yana, sisters Jackie Brown and husband Eddie and Sandra Knowles and husband Tommy Jack; nieces: Aimee Brown and Karen Brown; nephews: Michael Knowles, Brad Knowles and Justin Knowles; and her many great nephews and nieces who will miss her dearly. A celebration of life was held on Feb. 8 at the Kaufman Volunteer Fire Department in Oak Grove. Arrangements were made under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
