For the second year in a row, property values in Kaufman County are being increased – substantially.
Overall, property values in Kaufman County are up about 15 percent, Chief Appraiser Sarah Curtis said.
Values are rising because of the area’s overall growth and what was a booming economy pushing sales prices higher.
She realizes that the economy is dropping, but, under state tax law, there is little that can be done to push back the valuations now.
“Every county in the state has the same problem,” Curtis said.
By law, the values were set on Jan. 1.
State Rep. Keith Bell, a Republican who represents Kaufman and Henderson counties, said the governor could decide to allow counties to use the 2019 valuations.
He said he has talked to the state comptroller and representatives of the governor’s office. The comptroller, Glen Hager, can not override the 2020 valuations.
The governor is busy with the pandemic and “he has no appetite for that,” Bell said.
The governor’s office did not comment by deadline.
Bell said he’s been working on a way to offset the increased valuations since late February.
“I saw this train coming,” he said.
He knew property values were likely to be up and that the economy would certainly still be in trouble following business slowdowns and closings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He’s concerned that the tax bills will hit hard, particularly for those who have lost income during the pandemic.
“What kind of position are these people going to be in to pay their taxes…if they’ve lost their job?” Bell asked. Using the 2019 values “would have helped a lot of people.”
Curtis said not all properties increased in value.
“Actually, we did have 16,000 (properties) that didn’t go up,” she said.
Appraisals notices were mailed about April 15.
The increase in valuations doesn’t necessarily mean a high tax increase. The appraisal districts determine property value and then the taxing entities – such as the county, cities and school districts – use that amount to set tax rates.
For instance, in 2018 the Kaufman County tax rate was .58 per $100 valuation. The county tax on a $200,000 home would have been $1,177.
But the county commissioners lowered the tax rate to .54 per $100 valuation in 2019, bringing the county tax bill to $1,074. If the home’s valuation went up 10 percent to $220,000 the county tax bill would have been $1,181.
Taxes from cities, school districts and other tax entities would be added to that for the total tax bill.
This will be the second year for a sizeable increase in property values. The market value in 2019 was $14.5 billion, up from $12.5 billion in 2018.
Taxpayers can protest the value hoping to lower it. Protests must be filed within 30 days of receiving the notice or by May 15.
Last year, Rick Wilson, the former mayor of Forney, filed a class-action lawsuit saying the valuations were unfair. That suit has been sent to the Texas Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.
“It’s in limbo,” said John Clement, who represents Wilson in the suit.
More than 13,000 protests were filed last year, according to appraisal district records. About 1,900 values were changed and about 6,000 property owners reached an informal agreement on their value with appraisers.
Curtis expects many protests this year as well. Even though appraisal notices were mailed just last week, more than 60 protests already have been filed, she said.
Bell has negotiated some changes in the appeals process.
All protests can be filed by email, phone or fax. The appraisal district office is closed, but paper protests still can be filed by mail or by placing them in a box at the district office. For forms and details see kaufman-cad.org.
Taxpayers are urged to include any evidence of their property’s value. That can include an appraisal that the taxpayer has done by an outside appraiser, information on the actual purchase price of the property or the sale price of similar properties in the same neighborhood. This evidence also may be sent electronically.
Normally, the protests would be heard in person by an appraisal review board. Now the hearings will be held by phone or teleconference. And taxpayers can have their evidence considered in the electronic meeting without having it notarized, a change from previous rules.
Bell said he will file a protest.
The appraisal on his home went up from $581,900 last year to $983, 970 this year.
“We’re not saying we are completely right,” appraiser Curtis said. “From the data that we have we have made our best estimate. Send data, we will listen to you.”
