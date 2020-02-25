Lions win bi-district game

The Kaufman boys basketball team won against Ennis on Monday night, moving the Lions into UIL Area competition.
Kaufman will play the winner of Tuesday night's game between Nacogdoches and Lindale. The area game is on Friday at Frankston High School.
In Monday's game, the Lions won 75-69 in double overtime. Top scorers were Jamar McCray with 32 points, followed by Daylon Dickerson with 18 and Joseph McCray with 15. Dickerson tied for leading rebounder with 11, with Charleston Miller.
Jamar and Joseph McCray each had four assists, as did Bennie Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.