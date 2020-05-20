With deepest sorrow, we announce that Ronnie Kyle Sisco, aged 66 of Kemp, Texas, passed away on Sunday, April 19th, 2020, at Baylor Hospital in Dallas after a brief illness.
Ronnie was born April 5th, 1954, in McKinney, Texas, and raised in Farmersville, Texas, where he proudly played varsity football for the Fighting Farmers. Ronnie was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was retired from sales in the cell phone accessory industry. Ronnie was known for his quick wit, and he dearly loved exchanging pranks with his daughter and grandchildren. Ronnie was an avid fisherman and could “throw down” a mean plate of catfish and hushpuppies. He loved to golf and even appeared in the Dallas Morning News for a few “Holes-in-One.” His greatest talent lay in his ability to write beautiful songs and play his guitars masterfully. He loved the country life and had names for all the wildlife that would visit his property.
Ronnie is survived by his mother, Bobbie Barnett of Glendale, AZ, his daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Brian Klenzendorf, of Pflugerville, TX, and their three children, Grace, Ava, and Luke. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Kendra and Arthur Espe of Glendale, AZ, along with his step-mother, Wendy Sisco of Ben Arnold, TX, and his former wife, Jeanne Townsend, to whom he was married for 38 years. He was loved by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and so many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Joel Sisco, and grandparents, James and Oneta Barnett, as well as James and Alberta Sisco.
His family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful nurses and doctors at Baylor University Medical Center along with VNA Hospice for their expert care. Special thanks to his lifelong friend, Tony Taylor, for all of his help during this time.
Deceased's funeral arrangements A small graveside service will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth Memorial Cemetery on June 5th at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to The North Texas Veterans Initiative, or a charity of your choice.
