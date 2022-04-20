Willam Howard Silvey promoted on to heaven on April 12, 2022. He was born May 4, 1952 at Fort Benning Georgia army hospital. He was preceded in death by his father Charles Delbert Silvey, his brother Charlie Silvey and his mother Doris Jean Silvey.
He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Silvey of 39 years, his daughter Kristen Ramirez and her husband Margo, his son Daniel Fox and his wife Sara Jane, his son Zachary Silvey and his wife Morgan, his Daughter Sarah Moosberg and her husband Brandon.
He is survived by his grandkids Jordan and Chainey Ramirez, Joshua and Chelsea Ramirez, Haylie Moosberg, Jackson Silvey, Jesse Avance, Everliegh Moosberg, Mavis Silvey and his great grandkids, Oliver, Finn and soon to be born Bodhi, as well as his brothers and sisters, Susan Cox, Kathy Turner, Scott Silvey and Malissa Silvey.
He was an amazing Husband and Father who loved his family more than anything because of this, his legacy will live on forever.
A visitation service was held on Friday, April 15th, 2022 from 6pm-8pm at Parker Ashworth Funeral home in Kaufman, Texas. The funeral ceremony was held on April 16, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Kaufman and interment followed at Kaufman Cemetery.
