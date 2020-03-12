The Kaufman Police Department responded to a theft investigation at Panda Express restaurant on Monday, March 9.
Police asked if anyone has any information regarding this case, please call the Kaufman Police Department at (972) 932-3094 or Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) TIPS-KCC (877) 847-7522.
Kaufman Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 to anyone who anonymously provides information, through Crime Stoppers, that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) who committed this crime. If you have information and would prefer to remain anonymous, please call or text 877-TIPS-KCC or send a tip via the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers website, www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.
To contact the police, call Detective Sergeant Jason Stastny at (972) 932-3094 ext. 212
