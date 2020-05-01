Marilyn Looper Tinsley, 65, of Kaufman passed away on April 28, 2020 at her home.
Marilyn was born on Aug. 25, 1954 to Jerry and Lorraine Looper in Dallas. She was raised in Oak Cliff and graduated from Kimbell High School. Marilyn worked for the Dallas County Sherriff's office for about eight years. and then started her own nerve conduction study company, in 1981, Neuro Tech, for 15 years.
Marilyn married Jimmie Rowe Tinsley, Jr. on Nov. 6, 2001 in Waxahachie, Texas, and they spent a loving 18 years together. She loved spending time with her family and cooking big family dinners anytime, but especially during the holidays.
Her parents and brother Robert "Bob" Looper preceded her in death. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Tank; children Jamie Maddox and husband John of Bullard, Texas, Jennie Harris and husband Sam of Waynesville, Missouri, Jacob Gibbons and wife Stephanie of Irving and Keri Freeman of Kaufman.
She also is survived by her grandchildren Lathan Gibbons, Zach Gibbons, Blake Maddox, Morgan Maddox, Alex Harris, Charlie Harris, Jourdan Ornelas and Mackenzie Ornelas; brother Albert Looper and wife Diane of Dallas, and sister Jerri Sparks and husband Billy of Nashville, Tennessee, and numerous extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.
In leiu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association, or Christus Jacksonville Swingbed program.
The family scheduled a graveside service for Saturday, May 2, at Wilson Chapel Cemetery and arrangements were made under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.